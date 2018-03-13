Oklahoma secretary of state resigns from governor's cabinet

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Earlier this month, House Bill 2931 was introduced. This legislation would require an electronic prescription for any controlled substance.More >>
Drew Pate and Anthony Pate will be raising money for and awareness about Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma.More >>
Low-income seniors who meet the requirements can apply to get a 30-pound box of food every month -- complete with recipes.More >>
Just in time for storm season, the City of Ada wants to get everyone on the same page in case of an emergency.More >>
As secretary of state, Dave Lopez served as a top adviser to Gov. Mary Fallin on policy and legislative issues.More >>
The bill would cover child-placing agencies that block adoptive parents who do not meet the agencies' religious or moral standards.More >>
The board for the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System voted 10-1 on Monday to terminate Director Steven Snyder.More >>
Lupe's World Famous Tamales is not Tex-Mex; everything at the restaurant is made from scratch daily from the original family recipes.More >>
Carl Duncan learned his fate Monday, nearly one year after the crash that killed his son at the end of a high-speed pursuit.More >>
