Authenticity served on a platter

SHERMAN, Texas -- At the corner of Walnut and Wall streets in Sherman, there’s a quaint Mexican restaurant. It started as a delivery-only place, and later turned into a diner where you still have the option to take out or get your food delivered.

Lupe's World Famous Tamales is not Tex-Mex; everything at the restaurant is made from scratch daily from the original family recipes.

Lupe’s is a breakfast and lunch place, but they do offer an early dinner. Their top-seller in the morning are their breakfast tacos made with the freshest ingredients. But the restaurant's best-known dish is its namesake: Tamales. They are handmade, hand-rolled every morning, and there are 13 different varieties.

One thing Lupe's World Famous Tamales wanted to be sure to offer was healthy options. So if you’re watching your health, there are items on the menu that are vegetarian and gluten-free.

Whether it’s for lunch, breakfast, or dinner, you can expect to spend about $10 per person for a full meal. If you’d like to stop by and try some of their authentic dishes, you can find them at 129 East Wall Street in Sherman.