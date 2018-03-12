Kingston Hires Tommy Bare As Head Football Coach

KINGSTON, OK - The Kingston Redskins have hired Tommy Bare as their new head football coach.

Bare was announced as the new leader of Redskins football Monday night.

Most recently Bare was teaching at Callisburg and had previously coach at Hugo.

He will take over a program that went 8-3 and reached the playoffs in 2017.

