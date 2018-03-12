Car thief gets 30 years for crash that killed son in Denison

Carl Duncan was sentenced for the crash that killed his son on March 19, 2017. (KTEN/Grayson County)

SHERMAN, Texas -- An Antlers, Oklahoma, man was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas prison Monday in connection with a crash that killed his adult son, prosecutors said.

Carl Duncan was indicted on a felony murder charge after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car last March. The pursuit -- which reached speeds over 130 mph -- ended when Duncan's vehicle slammed into the State Road 91 overpass on U.S. 75 in Denison.

Judson Cash Duncan, 21, who was a passenger in the stolen car, died at the scene. According to toxicology reports, his father had opiates in his system at the time of the crash.

Carl Duncan could have been sentenced to up to 40 years behind bars.