Pontotoc families: Someone fired at girls riding horse

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — Two Pontotoc County families say someone fired a gun at their 11-year-old daughters on Saturday morning.

The two young neighbors were riding a horse along County Road 1670 east of Jesse when gunfire rang out from the direction of a pickup truck.

The girls said the horse reared up and they slid off and hid in a ditch behind a pond pond until the driver — who was said to be in a 1980s vintage black truck — drove away.

"They ran to my house crying," said Jenifer Higdon, the mother of one of the girls. "At first, I couldn't even understand what they were saying."

Sheriff John Christian said investigators haven't found proof that shots were fired, but the girls told their parents they saw someone pointing a long black gun out of the window of the truck.

"We are not certain that the shots were fired at the young ladies," Christian said. "That area is notorious for poachers and road shooting."

"If they weren't shooting toward the kids and they were just out shooting, they need to pay attention of their surroundings,Higdon said. "There are children on... you know... everywhere."

The other girl's mom, Rachel Beckworth, said her daughter was shaken up by the incident. "She had bruises where she fell, but it could have been a lot worse," she said.

If you know anything about the shooting you're urged to call the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office.