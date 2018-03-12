KTEN-TV, the NBC/ABC/CW affiliate serving the Sherman/Ada/Ardmore region (Market 160) has an opportunity for a Chief Meteorologist.

The successful candidate should have the ability to communicate weather to viewers clearly and effectively. That includes the ability to carry the station wall-to-wall during severe weather. The successful candidate should also be able to deliver timely and accurate forecasts.

The ideal candidate must be proficient in social media and digital communications. An understanding of Texas and Oklahoma geography, culture, and way of life is preferred. Weather is the No. 1 reason why viewers watch local TV newscasts and visit our website. We need a brand-builder, a person who will engage the audience, be active in the community, and act as a mentor to other members of the weather team.

All candidates must possess a Bachelor degree in meteorology or similar science-related field. Knowledge of and ability to operate WSI is essential. You should also be certified as a meteorologist or be near completion of the requirements for certification. Please be aware that shift hours will vary, so the ability to work any shift is required.

KTEN Television and Lockwood Broadcasting is a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer.

Send resume, cover letter and available links to:

Mark Farrell

News Director

10 Highpoint Circle

Denison, TX 75020

mfarrell@kten.com

No phone calls.