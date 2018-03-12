Marshall County group offers help for disadvantaged

Hope for Marshall County cut the ribbon on its new food pantry in Oakland, Oklahoma. (KTEN)

OAKLAND, Okla. -- Just outside Madill, the transformation of a home at 19111 Elizabeth Boulevard in Oakland is giving Hope for Marshall County a way to provide more than a meal.

"We also have a clothing and warming station, and I do believe it's the only one of its type anywhere near here," said Carri Russell, resource coordinator for the non-profit organization. "It is for people to come in extreme heat and extreme cold that are displaced."

There's also an expanded food pantry, a bathroom with a shower, and a living area.

Hope for Marshall County executive director Gwen Wilson said they wanted to provide a space where people could feel welcomed.

"If they're displaced, they can come in and take a shower, they can do some laundry," she said. "We wanted them to step in the door and to immediately feel like they were family and they mattered and they were home."

The organization held an open house, a ribbon-cutting, along with a blessing by Pastor Travis Whitmire, who believes the house will be a signal of hope for people in Marshall County.

"We can counsel, we can help," he said. "We can help people just be people again. Some people get lost, and we're here to be that beacon of light for them."

Everything that's provided is free of charge; all that is asked is that the people who receive help volunteer for two hours a month. Wilson said Hope for Marshall County is open to any and all donations.

"We're all privately donated, so anybody that can help -- with even a single can of corn -- can mean the difference between an empty plate and someone having something to eat.," Wilson said.