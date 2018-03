OSSAA State Finals Scores

Class 3A

(Boys) Star Spencer 64 - Kingston 55 F/OT

(Girls) Kingston 51 - Sequoyah Tahlequah 53 F

Class 2A

(Boys) Wright City 62 - Latta 49

