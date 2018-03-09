Ardmore show to benefit families with medical needs

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Adam's Cape in Ardmore is hoping a night of laughter will help area children and their families who have major medical needs.

The non-profit organization is hosting Heather Land -- a comedian and singer from Nashville, Tennessee, known for her "I ain't doin' it" YouTube videos -- at CrystalRock Cathedral on Saturday.

Adam's Cape founder Sonya Hunter said she was pleasantly surprised how the event came together.

"She's actually a Christian comedian who travels around doing these comedy shows, so I just went out on a limb and asked her if she'd be willing to do a show for our non-profit, and it all worked out," Hunter said.

Since announcing the event last month, Hunter said the response has been greater than she ever imagined, with more than 700 tickets sold. But she noted that the performance is about more than raising money... it's about bringing awareness to their mission of helping kids with serious medical needs.

"We're able to help with either hotels, medical bills, therapy equipment... it's kind of endless on what we can help with on the medical side," she said.

Chris Hunter of Ardmore has been a board member of Adam's Cape, as well as a sponsor, for the past two years. He's confident there won't be an empty seat come Saturday night.

"I've loved the response we've had; that's why we had to get a bigger venue," he said. "I fully expect it'll be a sold-out house."

Doors open at 5:30 and the event starts one hour later. Guests will also be able to take part in a silent auction. Click here for more information.