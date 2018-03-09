Oklahoma state workers could join teachers in walkout - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma state workers could join teachers in walkout

By Associated Press
State employees like highway crews could walk out in concert with teachers over pay issues. (KTEN) State employees like highway crews could walk out in concert with teachers over pay issues. (KTEN)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A group representing Oklahoma state employees says they are considering joining the state's teachers in walking off the job if the Legislature doesn't give them a pay raise.

Oklahoma Public Employees Association director Sterling Zearley said Friday that state agency employees are considering a work stoppage because of low salaries and budget cuts.

Zearley's comments came one day after the Oklahoma Education Association, the state's largest teacher's organization, announced plans for a work stoppage April 2 if lawmakers don't approve a $6,000 pay raise by April 1.

OPEA has endorsed a measure calling for a $71 million state employee pay raise this year, but the legislation was not heard in a legislative committee and it isn't being considered.

Neither teachers nor state workers have received across-the-board pay raises since 2008.

