Byng school threat report riles Pontotoc sheriff

BYNG, Okla. -- Pontotoc County's sheriff says enough is enough after what appeared to be another school shooting threat on Friday morning.

Sheriff John Christian said it all started in December when a boy at Byng Junior High School commented on a female student's Instagram post, saying he liked her "shoot-up-the-school" look.

"When these young adults are making these comments on social media -- or even just to another individual, and that's passed on -- then we are going to investigate them," Christian said. "It's certainly taking a lot of resources to do that now, but I have no other choice. I can't just say, 'Well, that's just kids.'"

Rumors got twisted Friday morning, and the sheriff said even something this minor is enough to cause a panic in the wake of the recent Florida school shooting case. He urged parents to monitor what their children are doing -- and saying -- online.

"Parents need to be talking to their kids, finding out what other kids are saying, what their kids are saying," Christian said. "They need to be paying attention ... we need to know what our kids are posting on social media."

Byng is the third Pontotoc County school to be investigated in the last three weeks for possible threats made by students. The other two are in Roff and Stonewall.