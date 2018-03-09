Grayson County toddler drowns in Choctaw County pond

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. -- A two-year-old Grayson County, Texas, boy drowned in a pond near Sawyer, Oklahoma, early Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said the child's mother reported him missing after finding him missing after a 3 a.m. bed check.

Search teams found the boy in a neighbor's pond about 400 feet from the rural home on Bees Boulevard. He was located 25 feet from shore in shallow water.

The child was taken to Choctaw Memorial Hospital in Hugo but could not be revived.

DPS did not release the name of the victim, who was said to be from Whitesboro, Texas.