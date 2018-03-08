OSSAA State Basketball Quarterfinals Scores and Highlights - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

OSSAA State Basketball Quarterfinals Scores and Highlights

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
CLASS 4A:

(Girls) Broken Bow vs Muldrow, 8:30 pm at SNU 

(Boys) Ada vs Kingfisher, 7:00 pm at Edmond Deer Creek

CLASS 3A:

(Girls) Kingston 61 - Prague 52   F

(Boys) Star-Spencer 68 - Idabel 54   F

(Boys) Sperry vs Kingston, 7:00 pm at Mustang High School

(Boys) Hugo vs Sequoyah, 8:30 pm at Mustang high School

CLASS 3A:

(Girls) Cashion vs Vanoss, 7:00 pm at Fairgrounds

(Boys) Latta 58 - Crossings Christian 56   F/OT

(Boys) Christian Heritage vs Wright City, 8:30 pm at Yukon High School