OSSAA State Basketball Quarterfinals Scores and Highlights (3/8/18)
CLASS 4A:
(Girls) Broken Bow vs Muldrow, 8:30 pm at SNU
(Boys) Ada vs Kingfisher, 7:00 pm at Edmond Deer Creek
CLASS 3A:
(Girls) Kingston 61 - Prague 52 F
(Boys) Star-Spencer 68 - Idabel 54 F
(Boys) Sperry vs Kingston, 7:00 pm at Mustang High School
(Boys) Hugo vs Sequoyah, 8:30 pm at Mustang high School
CLASS 3A:
(Girls) Cashion vs Vanoss, 7:00 pm at Fairgrounds
(Boys) Latta 58 - Crossings Christian 56 F/OT
(Boys) Christian Heritage vs Wright City, 8:30 pm at Yukon High School
