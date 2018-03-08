Sources: Christina Morris linked to Anna excavation

Jonni McElroy, the mother of Christina Morris, visited the Anna excavation site Thursday where human remains were found one day earlier. (KTEN)

Sources said human remains found in Anna have been matched to Christina Morris. (KTVT via CNN/Facebook)

ANNA, Texas -- Investigators remained at the excavation site Thursday where workers found what appeared to be human remains one day earlier.

Sources told KTEN that the remains have now been positively linked to Christina Morris, the 23-year-old Fort Worth woman who was last seen in the parking garage of a Plano shopping center on August 30, 2014.

While a man was convicted and sentenced for kidnapping Morris, her ultimate fate was never determined.

Plano police scheduled a news conference for 4:30 p.m. to discuss the investigation.

Jonni McElroy, the missing woman's mother, made a brief appearance at the investigation site on Thursday morning.

Morris' family has regularly organized volunteers to search for clues to Christina's disappearance. The next one was scheduled for Saturday morning.

There is a $30,000 reward for information about Christina Morris.

Mother Jonni Morris and family visit the site where Christina Morris’ remains possibly were found. Updates later tonight on @KTENnews pic.twitter.com/9EUi57NiPc — Amelia Mugavero (@ameliaKTEN) March 8, 2018

A resident of the Anna neighborhood told KTEN she has great sympathy for the missing woman's family.