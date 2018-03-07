Ada, Latta & Vanoss Ready To Roll At State

It is no secret that Texoma will be well represented at the Oklahoma state high school basketball tournament, with nine teams in Oklahoma City.

The Ada Cougars will be one of the surprise teams coming out of our region. After losing twice to their rival Ardmore in the regular season, the cougars got the last word as they beat the tigers to advance to the state tournament.

In Latta it is no surprise that the Panthers are headed back to defend their class 2A state title. Latta has had significant success over recent years and with 5 seniors in the class of 2018, they are determined to finish their time as panthers on top.

On the girls side of things, the Vanoss Lady Wolves have had their fair share of obstacles. If not having a home gym to play in was not enough of a challenge, the lady wolves also start 4 freshman, but that has not stopped them thus far and they fully intend to bring a state championship banner home to hang in their new gym next year.