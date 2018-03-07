Life sentence in Ardmore double-murder case

Craig Stanford at his murder trial in Ardmore. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A man accused of killing two people in Ardmore will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Craig Stanford learned his fate in a Carter County courtroom on Wednesday. He will not be eligible for parole.

Stanford pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murders of Aaron Lavers and Anthony Rogers.

Stanford was already serving time for concealing stolen property and for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.