Grayson College Announces Basketball Team Tryouts

DENISON, TX. -- The Grayson Vikings are looking for help as they rebuild the basketball program.

Information about tryouts for both the Women's and Men's basketball teams is listed below.

In January, the Grayson College Board of Trustees approved the addition of both men’s and women’s basketball. In February, the College announced the names of the coaches who will lead those teams. And, now information on team tryouts is being shared.

Athletes wishing to participate in tryouts for either team must pay a $25 fee and are encouraged to pre-register on the college’s website. Men’s team tryouts are limited to 80 athletes while the session for the women’s team is limited to 50. Tryouts are open to all high school seniors and current Grayson College students. Others interested in participating in tryouts should contact the team’s Head Coach to discuss eligibility.

“We know there is a lot of excitement in the area about basketball returning to Grayson College,” said College President Dr. Jeremy McMillen. “We look forward to seeing student athletes from Texoma and across Texas compete for a place on the team.”

The teams’ tryouts will be held on April 21 in the college gym with the women’s team beginning at 10am and the men’s at 1pm.

For additional information, contact Athletic Director Michael McBrayer (903) 463-8753 or mcbrayerm@grayson.edu.