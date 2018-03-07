Human remains discovered by Anna workers

This fuzzy surveillance photo shows Christina Morris before she disappeared on August 30, 2014.

Police blocked access to the area where human remains were discovered in Anna, Texas. (KTEN)

ANNA, Texas -- Could this be the final chapter of a murder mystery?

We are waiting to learn more about the discovery of human remains in Collin County.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, construction workers removing brush in the 1800 block of Taylor Boulevard found the remains and called Anna police.

Police and Collin County deputies alerted detectives in Plano who are still trying to solve the disappearance of Christina Morris. The Fort Worth woman was 23 years old when last seen at a parking garage at a Plano shopping center on August 30, 2014.

Police had previously searched the same area in Anna for the woman's body.

Enrique Arochi was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping Morris. The woman's DNA was found in the trunk of his car, proving to be a key piece of evidence during his trial.

On Facebook, Morris' family said it has been contacted by authorities about Wednesday's development.

A medical examiner will attempt to determine the identity of the remains.

The family of Christina Morris has continued to organize teams of volunteers searching for clues about her disappearance. The next one was scheduled for Saturday morning at Allen High School.

There is a $30,000 reward for information about Morris' disappearance.