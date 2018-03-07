Democrats, GOP fired up after primary vote

SHERMAN, Texas -- Both political parties found something to cheer about after Tuesday's primary elections.

The Democrats had an 80 percent turnout in early voting. The Republican Party had far more contested races than the Democrats.

Now both parties are gearing up for the run-off election in two months.

"We're still strong, and we are going to stay strong... that's my attitude this year for sure," said Grayson County Republican Party Chair Barbara Woodroof.

"Right now I'm feeling real excited," Grayson County Democratic Party Chair Glenn Melancon said. "I'm really energized, and I think out people want to go out and be part of a solution."

The runoff election on May 22 will decide who the remaining candidates will be for the November general election.

Democrats will choose between former Lupe Valdez and Andrew White for the candidate who will do battle with incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Valdez is the former Dallas County sheriff; White is the son of former Texas Gov. Mark White.

In State Representative District 62, Republican Reggie Smith just an outright win by getting 49.31 percent of Tuesday's vote. He will face runner-up Brent Lawson in the May runoff. The victor will face Democrat Valerie Hefner this fall.