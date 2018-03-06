Angelo State Women Claim Lion Invitational Title - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Angelo State Women Claim Lion Invitational Title

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
Biography

POTTSBORO, TX. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women's golf team completed the 2018 Lion Invitational in fourth place, improving by 14 strokes from the opening round of the tournament, which was heled at Tanglewood Resort on the shores of Lake Texoma.
 
Lauren Leslie earned all-tournament honors with a fifth place finish. She shot 81 in each of the two rounds for a 162 (+18). This is her second top five finish of the season.
 
Sophie-Charlott Hempel shot the Lions' best round of the tournament at 6-over par 78 on Tuesday, which tied for the field's best round of the day. Hempel placed 15th with a two-day score of 168 (90-78, +24).
 
Lauren Bentley and Lexi Bubenchik tied for 20th at 176 (+32). Bentley shot an 85 on Tuesday, followed by Bubenchik with an 89. Makena Thomas rounded out the team contingent in 28th place at 181.
 
Competing as an individual, Paige-Lee Garris placed in the top 10 at ninth place with a 165 (+21), improving by four strokes from the first round. Emily White placed 20th at 176, and Christen Simons placed 25th at 178.
 
Angelo State won the tournament at 645, followed by Tyler Junior College at 652, Western Texas College at 659, and A&M-Commerce at 680.
 
The Lions are back on the course next week at the Midwestern State Invitational. Action at the Wichita Falls Country Club will take place on Monday, March 12, and Tuesday, March 13.

 Rank 

 Team

Scores

 Total 

 Par 

1.

 Angelo State 

 321

 324

 645

  +69

2.

 Tyler JC 

 335

 317

 652

  +76

3.

 Western Texas College 

 330

 329

 659

  +83

4.

 A&M-COMMERCE

 347

 333

 680

  +104

5.

 UT Tyler 

 352

 341

 693

  +117

6.

 Ranger College 

 371

 360

 731

  +155

7.

 Houston-Victoria 

 372

 379

 751

  +175

8.

 Jacksonville College 

 413

 404

 817

  +241

A&M-Commerce  

347

333

  680

   +104

  4th

Lauren Leslie  

81

81

  162

   +18

  t-5th

Paige-Lee Garris #  

84

81

  165

   +21

  t-9th

Sophie-Charlott Hempel  

90

78

  168

   +24

  15th

Lauren Bentley  

91

85

  176

   +32

  t-20th

Lexi Bubenchik  

87

89

  176

   +32

  t-20th

Emily White #  

85

91

  176

   +32

  t-20th

Christen Simons #  

89

89

  178

   +34

  25th

Makena Thomas  

89

92

  181

   +37

  28th