Angelo State Women Claim Lion Invitational Title

POTTSBORO, TX. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women's golf team completed the 2018 Lion Invitational in fourth place, improving by 14 strokes from the opening round of the tournament, which was heled at Tanglewood Resort on the shores of Lake Texoma.



Lauren Leslie earned all-tournament honors with a fifth place finish. She shot 81 in each of the two rounds for a 162 (+18). This is her second top five finish of the season.



Sophie-Charlott Hempel shot the Lions' best round of the tournament at 6-over par 78 on Tuesday, which tied for the field's best round of the day. Hempel placed 15th with a two-day score of 168 (90-78, +24).



Lauren Bentley and Lexi Bubenchik tied for 20th at 176 (+32). Bentley shot an 85 on Tuesday, followed by Bubenchik with an 89. Makena Thomas rounded out the team contingent in 28th place at 181.



Competing as an individual, Paige-Lee Garris placed in the top 10 at ninth place with a 165 (+21), improving by four strokes from the first round. Emily White placed 20th at 176, and Christen Simons placed 25th at 178.



Angelo State won the tournament at 645, followed by Tyler Junior College at 652, Western Texas College at 659, and A&M-Commerce at 680.



The Lions are back on the course next week at the Midwestern State Invitational. Action at the Wichita Falls Country Club will take place on Monday, March 12, and Tuesday, March 13.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Angelo State 321 324 645 +69 2. Tyler JC 335 317 652 +76 3. Western Texas College 330 329 659 +83 4. A&M-COMMERCE 347 333 680 +104 5. UT Tyler 352 341 693 +117 6. Ranger College 371 360 731 +155 7. Houston-Victoria 372 379 751 +175 8. Jacksonville College 413 404 817 +241