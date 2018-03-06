Preview: Oklahomans to vote on medical marijuana

DURANT, Okla. -- As Texans headed to the polls for Tuesday's primary elections, Oklahomans are three months away from a big vote to decide the fate of medical marijuana.

Oklahoma's legislature is already working on a bill that could speed up the process of making medical marijuana available if the measure passes on June 26.

"It needs to happen," said Trey Hockersmith.

"I mean, that's great... it's going to help people," added Jodee Miller.

Lawmakers in Oklahoma say House Bill 3468 would create the Oklahoma Cannabis Commission. This agency would control all aspects of medical marijuana --- cultivating, processing and dispensing -- if the measure passes.

"Probably a good idea," Scott Richard said. "I think that if they do it properly and they regulate everything, then it'll be fine like it's done in California and in Colorado."

The Oklahoma Cannabis Commission would be developed by the state Department of Health, but would eventually emerge as a standalone agency.

House Bill 3468 passed unanimously in the House Rules Committee.

"I've seen it help a lot of people; a lot of seizure patients, a lot of nerve diseases," Charles Bailey said.

For an individual to obtain a medical marijuana license, a physician's approval will be required. But according to the documentation we found, there are no qualifying conditions that limit who can be approved.

The medical marijuana proposal will limit how much marijuana a licensed person can be in possession and will establish qualifications for dispensaries and cultivation centers.

Medical marijuana will be on the ballot in Oklahoma as State Question 788 on June 26.