Kingston Double Dips at Basketball State Tournament

KINGSTON, OK. -- The Kingston Redskins have been nearly unbeatable in Class 3A this season. With a combined 25-2 record against the rest of the class this season, both are rolling into the state tournament with confidence.

"To go in there not having a loss recently, it's a good feeling," said Kingston Senior Stoney Lowe.

Perhaps no one had a more exciting clincher than the girls, who not only pulled an upset against Comanche, but did it in thrilling fashion. A buzzer-beater for the lone Lady Redskins senior Kes Reeves gave Kingston the Area Championship.

"It was kind of shocking at first," Reeves said. "Once I realized what was going on, my teammates were already coming over to hug me, I was so proud of all of us."

"I was on cloud nine all night," Sophomore Guard Britny Henderson said. "After Kes hit that layup, we were all just jumping on each other, it was crazy. When we finally got into the locker room, it settled for a second and I realized, oh my gosh, we're going to the state tournament.

Upsets are nothing new to the Lady Redskins. They beat number 6 Washington and number 4 Comanche en route to the area crown. They are the lowest ranked team left in class 3A girls basketball.

"Playing teams that are ranked higher than you are, no one is expecting you to win," Kingston girls basketball coach Chad Rumer said. "They are looking for the higher ranked team to go ahead and knock you off. We've been fortunate enough to knock off those opponents and continue to the state tournament."

"Being the underdog, we have no pressure on us," Reeves said. "Nobody really expects much so we can just go out there and prove to everybody who we are."

The boys team is on the opposite end of that spectrum. They have been on the title contender radar

"I've told the guys, that's a good thing," Kingston boys basketball coach Taylor Wiebener said. "You're going to get other teams' best shot every night. You've got to come ready to play, you've got to be prepared and you have to do things right. Anybody can step up and beat you at any time."



The Redskins made the first appearance at state in school history last season. After getting knocked out by a single point in the 2017 state quarterfinals, this team is poised for a three day run.

"It didn't do us right last time," Lowe said. "We didn't do our job finishing it out as we should have. I feel like this year we are out on a mission to get that done."

With a win in the opening round, the Redskins would be guaranteed a revenge game. Either facing a Sequoyah team that knocked out Kingston in 2017, or Hugo, the team Kingston beat in last season's area consolation final.

"I think that's something that we can use as motivation to really prepare and get them a shot in the first game," Wiebener said.

Still, winning on the state's highest stage remains uncharted territory. Both teams are not only looking for a title, but to notch the first state tournament win in the school's history.

"I've always wanted to play in the Big House (fairgrounds)," Reeves said, knowing that is just one win from becoming true. "When I was a little girl we would go watch games there. It's just something I've always wanted to do."



"We have a lot of help from everyone in our community," Lowe said. "Everyone is all-in for Kingston, on both the girls and the boys sides."

The girls open the tournament at 2 against Prague at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The boys take on Sperry at 7 over at Mustang High School.