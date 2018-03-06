Texas Republican primary election returns

Texas voters went to the polls Tuesday in the first-in-the-nation primary elections.
We'll be posting the latest returns from contested races in both parties.
Here are the latest figures from the Republican primary. Click here for the Democratic primary returns.
Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Here are the latest returns from the Texas Democratic primary.More >>
Here are the latest returns from the Texas Democratic primary.More >>
Here are the latest returns from the Texas Republican primary.More >>
Here are the latest returns from the Texas Republican primary.More >>
A sales tax that had expired last October will be restored next month, benefiting emergency services in Pontotoc County.More >>
A sales tax that had expired last October will be restored next month, benefiting emergency services in Pontotoc County.More >>
"Native Americans are about three times more likely to suffer from an opiod addiction," said Choctaw Nation pharmacist Clint Morrison.More >>
"Native Americans are about three times more likely to suffer from an opiod addiction," said Choctaw Nation pharmacist Clint Morrison.More >>
Many teachers view abandoning their classrooms as a last resort after enduring a decade without a pay hike.More >>
Many teachers view abandoning their classrooms as a last resort after enduring a decade without a pay hike.More >>
The wrongful death lawsuit alleges negligence by Red Mountain Energy and Red Mountain Operating and Patterson-UTI Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy.More >>
The wrongful death lawsuit alleges negligence by Red Mountain Energy and Red Mountain Operating and Patterson-UTI Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy.More >>
The first-in-the-nation Texas primary election is Tuesday, and several Grayson County races are on the ballot.More >>
The first-in-the-nation Texas primary election is Tuesday, and several Grayson County races are on the ballot.More >>
SHERMAN, TX--In 2014, Sheila Kluss and husband Chef Mike, decided to put their pastry skills to work and opened their own coffee shop. They called it Bean Me up. It’s a local coffee shop that sells everything from fresh breakfast to gourmet lunches. The breakfast specialty and all-time favorite are the quiches. Sheila bakes 2 whole quiches every morning. The banana bars are also a hit. Kluss has gone through over 50 batches in the last three months. If you’re not a quich...More >>
SHERMAN, TX--In 2014, Sheila Kluss and husband Chef Mike, decided to put their pastry skills to work and opened their own coffee shop. They called it Bean Me up. It’s a local coffee shop that sells everything from fresh breakfast to gourmet lunches. The breakfast specialty and all-time favorite are the quiches. Sheila bakes 2 whole quiches every morning. The banana bars are also a hit. Kluss has gone through over 50 batches in the last three months. If you’re not a quich...More >>
The governor's signatures complete a state funding plan that led to two separate special sessions and reduced spending for all state agencies.More >>
The governor's signatures complete a state funding plan that led to two separate special sessions and reduced spending for all state agencies.More >>
The bill would shield property owners who could otherwise lose their land for failing to keep their property clean or up to code.More >>
The bill would shield property owners who could otherwise lose their land for failing to keep their property clean or up to code.More >>