Bean Me Up; Serving Up Fresh Breakfast and Gourmet Lunches

SHERMAN, TX--In 2014, Sheila Kluss and husband Chef Mike, decided to put their pastry skills to work and opened their own coffee shop. They called it Bean Me up. It’s a local coffee shop that sells everything from fresh breakfast to gourmet lunches.

The breakfast specialty and all-time favorite are the quiches. Sheila bakes 2 whole quiches every morning. The banana bars are also a hit. Kluss has gone through over 50 batches in the last three months. If you’re not a quiche fan, don’t worry, bean me up has plenty of other options to choose from. Some of those options include pig n blanket, bagels, sausage biscuits, and mini-cinnamon rolls.

Their coffee is one of the freshest. Her secret is not over loading the coffee maker with grounds. She only puts a small amount, which of course calls for more work, but guarantees fresh tasting coffee every morning.

If you miss breakfast, come by for lunch! Everything offered is made with the healthiest ingredients and there are plenty of gluten free and vegetarian options. Chef mike makes the bacon in all the sandwiches from scratch every morning, so be true to try some!

Everything is served at an affordable price in a cozy casual environment. Check it out for yourself. They are located in Historical Kelly Square in Downtown Sherman, Texas.