McFadden Out as Tom Bean Football Coach

TOM BEAN, TX. -- The football coaching carousel at Tom Bean High School continues to make rotations.

Tim McFadden will not return in the fall of 20-18, Monday the school posted an opening for its head football coach on it's website.

McFadden led the tomcats for one lone season, which finished with a 1-9 record. The tides might be turning for the Tomcats next season, as they continue a playoff drought. Tom bean will be in a 5 team district, so all but one team will make the playoffs.