Hugo Eyes Run to 3A Basketball State Championship

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
HUGO, OK. -- The Hugo Buffaloes are in the state tournament for the first time since 2013, but they are far from satisfied.

The Buffaloes come into the state tournament with a 20-6 record in what was projected to be a 'down year'. Hugo opens their trek to a title with Sequoyah (Tahlequah) on Thursday at 8:30 pm at Mustang High School. 

With a win, the Buffaloes will take on the Sperry/Kingston winner in the state semi-finals. 