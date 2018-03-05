Texans vote in primary election on Tuesday

SHERMAN, Texas -- The first-in-the-nation Texas primary election is Tuesday, and several Grayson County races are on the ballot.

They include a state senate seat, state representatives and U.S. representative seats. The Texas governor and lieutenant governor are also up for re-election.

The Grayson County Elections Administration said more than 6,000 voters made their choices during early voting: 5,200 Republicans and 900 Democrats.

"This is an election for the Democratic and Republican parties that we administer for them, and it narrows their candidates down to one for the general election ballot, so elections are important," elections administrator Deana Patterson said.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The list of all 23 voting sites appears below.

"We hear a lot of times people complain about not liking the candidates, and this is really the opportunity when you have more options to go and choose who you want to be your party's nominee for the general election," Grayson College government professor Dr. Mary Linder said.

For more election information, including sample ballots, visit the election information site for your county, or click here to determine your polling place.

Grayson County Election Day voting centers