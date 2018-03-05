Texoma returns to Daylight Saving Time

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
State investigators say the Lone Grove officer "shot several times" when Travis Graham pointed a handgun at him.More >>
State investigators say the Lone Grove officer "shot several times" when Travis Graham pointed a handgun at him.More >>
"We love giving [young people] an opportunity to use their strengths and their skills and their energy in a fresh, new, fun way," said Ashley Mason of Gauntlet Fitness.More >>
"We love giving [young people] an opportunity to use their strengths and their skills and their energy in a fresh, new, fun way," said Ashley Mason of Gauntlet Fitness.More >>
This coming Sunday (March 11th) all of Texoma will spring forward due to Daylight Saving Time.More >>
This coming Sunday (March 11th) all of Texoma will spring forward due to Daylight Saving Time.More >>
"We started this process several years ago, and we were very disappointed when the first bond failed," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Matthews.More >>
"We started this process several years ago, and we were very disappointed when the first bond failed," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Matthews.More >>
Lone Grove police tell us an officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.More >>
Lone Grove police tell us an officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.More >>
"It's really fun," said Colby Marlow, who represents Durant Intermediate School. "I like to sing and be on stage; I like to be the center of attention!"More >>
"It's really fun," said Colby Marlow, who represents Durant Intermediate School. "I like to sing and be on stage; I like to be the center of attention!"More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Angela Taylor failed to stop when she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler on State Highway 78.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Angela Taylor failed to stop when she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler on State Highway 78.More >>
Finisar is busy remaking the former MEMC building into its new Grayson County production facility.More >>
Finisar is busy remaking the former MEMC building into its new Grayson County production facility.More >>
At Plainview Primary School in Ardmore, Principal Lisa Moore read to students dressed up as the Cat in the Hat.More >>
At Plainview Primary School in Ardmore, Principal Lisa Moore read to students dressed up as the Cat in the Hat.More >>