Texoma returns to Daylight Saving Time

This coming Sunday (March 11th), all of Texoma will spring forward due to Daylight Saving Time.

Before going to bed on Saturday night, set your clocks ahead one hour.

Also, this is a great time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and also make sure your severe weather radio is charged and has plenty of battery life.

