Officer involved shooting in Lone Grove

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
LONE GROVE, Okla. -- Lone Grove police tell us an officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened on Fruit Street.

Police also say the officer was not injured.

The shooting is currently being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

