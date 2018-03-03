Savage Storm Basketball Falls In Double Overtime

BARTLESVILLE, OK – Fourth-seeded Southeastern saw its 2018 postseason run come to an end on Saturday afternoon with a 90-86 double-overtime loss to top-seeded Southern Nazarene in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament in Bartlesville, Okla.



The loss drops the Savage Storm to 15-14 overall on the season.



Markell Henderson led the way with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting with four threes, while Jett Jobe and Adam Dworsky added 17 each and Kevin Buckingham finished with 15.



Jobe handed out three assists to lead the way for the Storm.



Buckingham wrapped up a second-straight double-double by hauling in a game-high 14 rebounds, while Henderson wrangled eight with Dworsky and A'Torey Everett pulling down seven apiece.



SE got out in front early, going up 7-2 after a layup and a three on back-to-back possessions by Buckingham.



The Storm maintained a five-point edge to the midway point of the half when SNU kicked off a 17-6 run to open up a 26-20 lead with 6:04 to play.



Dworsky answered with the next five SE points to cut the deficit to one point, but that was as close as it would get at that point as the Crimson Storm put together a 9-2 run to lead by eight, stretching that lead to nine before a Henderson bucket before the break made it 39-32 SNU at halftime.



The deficit would grow as large as 11 early in the second half, but a 15-3 run capped by a Buckingham free throw with 9:27 to go in regulation would put SE in front 55-54.



SNU answered by regaining the lead and pushing it back to seven points with three minutes to play.



The Storm again found an answer with six-straight points, capped by an Everett layup to close it to 69-68 with 1:28 to go.



The Crimson Storm would again jump ahead by five points with 37 seconds to go in regulation, but a Henderson three with 17 ticks left, followed by a 1-for-2 effort at the free throw line for SNU would give Jobe the chance to drain a game-tying three with two seconds left to force OT.



SE would score first, but SNU would answer with back-to-back buckets and the teams would follow by trading buckets with Everett scoring the final points on a jumper with 59 seconds to go to tie it at 80-80 to send it to a second overtime.



The Crimson Storm would jump out to an 83-80 lead to open the session, but a Henderson layup and a pair of Jobe free throws with 2:17 to go would put Southeastern in front 84-83.



However, SNU would score seven of the final nine points and Southeastern would fall 90-86.





