Southeastern Baseball Sweeps Northwestern

DURANT, OK – Southeastern closed out its series with Northwestern Oklahoma State with a Saturday afternoon sweep, taking game one 8-3 before wrapping up the series sweep with a 7-6 win at The Ballpark in Durant.



The sweep lifts the Savage Storm to 7-10 overall on the season and 4-5 in Great American Conference play.



In game one, Bryce Deatherage, Travis Spinney, Brett Akins, and Harrison Whitworth each posted a pair of hits, while the five other hitters in the lineup collected one apiece.



Deatherage drove in a pair of runs, while Austin Ferguson, Akins, Cade Clay, Joseph Cerda, Whitworth, and Jett Swigart each added one RBI.



Greg Hubbell collected the victory after allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five over 6.2 innings of work.



Hayden Grimes would finish the game with 2.1 innings pitched, allowing one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts.



An Akins RBI double in the first put SE on the board, with Whitworth and Deatherage driving in two more in the second for a 3-0 lead.



Clay would squeeze home Akins in the third to push the lead to 4-0, and Swigart would drive in Clay in the fifth to make it 5-0.



A solo NWOSU homer in the sixth would cut into the Storm lead, but a Ferguson RBI single in the bottom half of the inning would answer and make it 6-1.



The Rangers would pick up another run in the top of the seventh, but a solo Cerda home run and a Deatherage RBI single would stretch the advantage to 8-2 after seven innings.



NWOSU would tack on a run in the eighth, but SE would hold on for an 8-3 victory.



Caleb Dubler led the Storm in the finale, finishing the contest 3-for-3 with three RBI, with Spinney, Akins, Ferguson, and Swigart adding a hit each.



Spinney matched Dubler's RBI count with three, while Swigart added one.



Deatherage got the start in game two and finished with a no decision after allowing six run, only three of them earned, on five hits in 4.2 innings of work with two K's.



Cody Johnson tossed one-third of an inning, allowing a pair of hits before Jake Patterson came on to throw the final 2.0 innings without allowing a hit to collect the win.



NWOSU jumped ahead with a solo homer in the first and another in the third, but a Dubler single in the bottom of the third would trim the deficit to 2-1.



The Rangers would follow with a three-run homer to put SE in a 5-1 hole in the top of the fourth, but the Storm answered in the bottom half as Swigart drew a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, followed by a Dubler RBI single and a Spinney three-run double to erase the deficit and take a 6-5 lead after four innings.



NWOSU would answer with a run in the fifth to tie the game, but Dubler would follow up with an RBI single in the sixth to put SE back in front and the Storm would hold on for a 7-6 victory.

