Ardmore students celebrate the love of reading

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Finisar is busy remaking the former MEMC building into its new Grayson County production facility.More >>
Finisar is busy remaking the former MEMC building into its new Grayson County production facility.More >>
At Plainview Primary School in Ardmore, Principal Lisa Moore read to students dressed up as the Cat in the Hat.More >>
At Plainview Primary School in Ardmore, Principal Lisa Moore read to students dressed up as the Cat in the Hat.More >>
A hazmat team is busy trying to track down the contaminant and remove it from a creek leading to Wintersmith Lake.More >>
A hazmat team is busy trying to track down the contaminant and remove it from a creek leading to Wintersmith Lake.More >>
Tasha McCuan was booked after an investigation indicated a possible inappropriate relationship with a male high school student.More >>
Tasha McCuan was booked after an investigation indicated a possible inappropriate relationship with a male high school student.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Angela Taylor failed to stop when she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler on State Highway 78.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Angela Taylor failed to stop when she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler on State Highway 78.More >>
Republican and Democratic voters are selecting candidates for senator, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, other state offices and local races.More >>
Republican and Democratic voters are selecting candidates for senator, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, other state offices and local races.More >>
Five Choctaw County families have been boxed in by rising flood waters.More >>
Five Choctaw County families have been boxed in by rising flood waters.More >>
"Somebody wants to do evil, there's ways that they can do evil, unfortunately," Sherman gun store owner Jason Webb said.More >>
"Somebody wants to do evil, there's ways that they can do evil, unfortunately," Sherman gun store owner Jason Webb said.More >>
Dogs can get the virus by simply playing in the yard.More >>
Dogs can get the virus by simply playing in the yard.More >>
"Everyone in Thackerville needs to play by the same rulebook," Thackerville municipal attorney David Blankenship said.More >>
"Everyone in Thackerville needs to play by the same rulebook," Thackerville municipal attorney David Blankenship said.More >>