Ardmore students celebrate the love of reading

Plainview Primary Elementary School students listen to a story from the Cat in the Hat. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Students all across the country celebrated National Read Across America Day on Friday.

The day -- which falls on the birthday of children's author Dr. Seuss -- is aimed at helping young people find a love for reading.

At Plainview Primary Elementary School in Ardmore, students got into the spirit by having Green Eggs and Ham for breakfast. Principal Lisa Moore even read to students dressed up as the Cat in the Hat.

The youngsters at Plainview Primary have been studying the life of Dr. Seuss all week. They learned he suffered multiple rejections times before his books were published.

"I just love his books; that he persevered when not a lot of people believed in him," second grader Baxter Hamilton said. "If you put your mind to anything, you can do it."