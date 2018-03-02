Pregnant woman seriously injured in Milburn crash

It took emergency responders nearly 30 minutes to get Angela Taylor out of her SUV after a crash near Milburn. (KTEN)

Angela Taylor, 19, was seriously injured when she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler near Milburn. (KTEN)

MILBURN, Okla. -- A pregnant woman was in critical condition Friday after her sport utility vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler near Milburn.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Angela Taylor of Milburn failed to stop as she pulled out from Condon Grove Road to State Highway 78. Her GMC Yukon was hit by the big rig.

The impact sent the SUV careening into a tree in front of the Condon Grove Cemetery.

Taylor was pinned in the wreckage for nearly 30 minutes before emergency crews from the Milburn and Tishomingo fire departments could get her out.

Taylor was airlifted to OU Medical Center in critical condition. The truck driver, 45-year-old Michael Rankin of McAlester, suffered an arm injury and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Durant for treatment.

Highway 78 was shut down for three-and-a-half hours after the crash.