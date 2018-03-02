Former Kingston teacher facing rape charges

KINGSTON, Okla. -- A former elementary school teacher in the Kingston Public School district is facing three counts of second degree rape.

Tasha McCuan, 42, pleaded not guilty at her initial court appearance on Friday and was freed on $20,000 bond.

She was booked after an investigation indicated a possible inappropriate relationship with a male high school student. According to court documents, McCuan may have had a sexual affair with the minor between December 2016 and the time of her resignation as a first grade teacher, just before the current school year began last August.

A preliminary hearing conference was set for June 14. The court said McCuan is to have no contact with any of the victims, nor may she be on the grounds of Kingston schools "except for the purpose of her children's activities."

Kingston Public School issued this statement:

Kingston Public School obtained the former employee’s resignation prior to the beginning of this school year. Concerns about the actions of the now former employee came under the jurisdiction of law enforcement authorities. The district has very limited knowledge as to how the investigation has progressed. Kingston Public Schools primary focus is the safety of our students and ensuring they receive the best education possible.

If convicted, McCuan could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Detectives have turned their case over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.