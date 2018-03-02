Final day for early voting in Texas primaries

Friday is the final day for early voting in the 2018 Texas primary elections.

Republican and Democratic voters are selecting candidates for senator, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, other state offices and local races.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is running for re-election, facing four challengers. Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbot has two challengers on the ballot.

Democratic voters are choosing between three candidates seeking Cruz's seat and 10 who want to unseat Gov. Abbott.

The polls will be open until 7 p.m. on Friday; Election Day is next Tuesday, March 6. Voters need to present an acceptable form of photo ID in order to cast a ballot.