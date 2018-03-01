Choctaw County families stranded by flooding - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Choctaw County families stranded by flooding

Flooding in Rufe, Oklahoma. (KTEN) Flooding in Rufe, Oklahoma. (KTEN)

RUFE, Okla. -- At least four Choctaw County families have been boxed in by rising flood waters.

Water covering a road near Rufe, Oklahoma, is forcing the families to take boats across the road in order to get to work and take their kids to school.

One of the families told us the water has been rising since Monday.

The flooded area is in far eastern Choctaw County near the McCurtain County line. It's located between Hugo (which received 12.2 inches of rain in February) and Idabel (where 16.3 inches fell last month).

