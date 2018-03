OSSAA 4A-2A Scores and Highlights (3/1-3/3)

OSSAA 4A-2A Scores and Highlights from the Area round. Teams that lose Thursday/Friday afternoon/Saturday are eliminated. Winners on Friday night/Saturday move on to the state tournament.

Complete brackets, including locations, for the weekend can be found HERE.

THURSDAY

CLASS 4A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Hilldale 38 - Broken Bow 70

Roland vs Pauls Valley, 6:30pm

(Boys) --------------------------

Jay 63 - Broken Bow 49

Ada vs Clinton, 8:00pm

CLASS 3A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Idabel vs Marlow, 6:30pm

Hugo vs Jones, 6:30pm

(Boys) --------------------------

Atoka 33 - Marlow 47

CLASS 2A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Caddo 34 - Savanna 46

Tushka vs Konawa, 6:30pm

Vanoss vs Latta, 6:30pm

(Boys) --------------------------

Caddo 39 vs Savanna 54

Rock Creek vs Central (Sallisaw), 8:00pm

FRIDAY

CLASS 4A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Broken Bow vs Roland/Pauls Valley winner, 1:30pm

Muldrow vs Byng (Winner to State Tournament), 6:30pm

Ardmore vs Anadarko (Winner to State Tournament) 6:30pm

(Boys) --------------------------

Ada/Clinton winner vs Elk City, 3:00pm

Ardmore vs Heritage Hall (Winner to State Tournament) 8:00pm

CLASS 3A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Hugo/Jones winner vs Heavener, 1:30pm

Idabel/Marlow winner vs Washington, 1:30pm

Comanche vs Kingston (Winner to State Tournament), 6:30pm

(Boys) --------------------------

Hugo vs Mount St. Mary (Winner to State Tournament), 8:00pm

Idabel vs Kingston (Winner to State Tournament) 8:00pm

CLASS 2A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Latta/Vanoss winner vs Hollis, 1:30pm

Tushka/Konawa winner vs Savanna, 1:30pm

(Boys) --------------------------

Rock Creek/Central (Sallisaw) winner vs Savanna, 3:00pm

Wewoka vs Latta (Winner to State Tournament), 8:00pm

Wright City vs Talihina (Winner to State Tournament) 8:00pm

SATURDAY

CLASS 4A:

(Girls) --------------------------

TBA vs TBA, 6:30 pm (Area III Consolation Finals)

TBA vs TBA, 6:30 pm (Area IV Consolation Finals)

(Boys) --------------------------

TBA vs TBA, 8:00 pm (Area III Consolation Finals)

TBA vs TBA, 8:00 pm (Area IV Consolation Finals)

CLASS 3A:

(Girls) --------------------------

TBA vs TBA, 6:30 pm (Area III Consolation Finals)

TBA vs TBA, 6:30 pm (Area IV Consolation Finals)

(Boys) --------------------------

TBA vs TBA, 8:00 pm (Area III Consolation Finals)

TBA vs TBA, 8:00 pm (Area IV Consolation Finals)

CLASS 2A:

(Girls) --------------------------

TBA vs TBA, 6:30 pm (Area III Consolation Finals)

TBA vs TBA, 6:30 pm (Area IV Consolation Finals)

(Boys) --------------------------

TBA vs TBA, 8:00 pm (Area III Consolation Finals)

TBA vs TBA, 8:00 pm (Area IV Consolation Finals)