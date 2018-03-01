Florida firm sells out of 'bulletproof' backpacks

By ROBERT LOWE

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) -- After the deadly school shootings in Parkland, Florida, the national debate over gun safety has reached a fever pitch.

One father has decided to focus his company's efforts on protecting children rather than disarming the perpetrators.

At an industrial park on Sanford's west side, you can find Yasir Sheikh, where the president of Guard Dog Security created "bulletproof" backpacks.

A father of two, Sheikh came up with the idea shortly after the Sandy Hook school shooting.

"We felt like there was going to be a continuous need for this type of product," he said.

After just two months of 2018, there have been eight school shootings reported.

"They're protected against 9mm and .44 magnums," Sheikh explained. "If you have your back against the shooter, pull it over your head, cover your back and vital organs."

But is this bulletproof backpack truly effective? A deputy at the Volusia County Sheriff's Shooting Center put it to the test.

While the product does shield against some lower caliber weapons, this backpack won't hold up against a high-velocity rifle like the AR-15 used by the Parkland school shooter.

Despite that, Guard Dog Security sales have surged 150 percent since the massacre. Every backpack online is sold out.

That's not surprising to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who said the numbers are proof that parents will try to do anything and everything to safeguard students.

"If this gives them a little bit better of a sense of security when they send their child off to school, who am I to tell them not to do it?" Chitwood said.

Guard Dog Security has pledged to donate all proceeds of their backpacks to families and victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting. They also say they have reduced prices in order to make protection more accessible.