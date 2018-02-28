TCS Returns to TAPPS State, Ready to Win

SHERMAN, TX -- Texoma Christian has a tradition-rich athletic program. As the Eagles prepare in a gym full of banners, they are ready to raise another of their own.

"There are a few kids that look up there at the banners, but others are trying to make their own mark," TCS Head Coach Nate Langenbahn said.

TCS is back in the state tournament after a one-year absence.

"Everybody knew that was our goal, not just getting to state, but winning the state championship," TCS Senior Marlen Williams said. "It fueled a lot of our fires, getting stumped out last year."

"They are going with a little more purpose this year," Langenbahn said. "They are thinking a little more serious, don't get caught up in the hype, let's take care of business and get to the second round. They are a little more focused and mature."

In a twist, the Eagles are a senior-heavy squad, which helps with the rapport.

"Chemistry is great," TCS Junior Aaron Wagnitz said. "We all joke around with each other, but we get serious when we need to be.

"Last year, I wasn't here," First year player Brendan Smith said. "I got to come over here and they just accepted me, it was amazing."

The Eagles are hopeful that will return to Sherman on Friday, with hardware and the title state champions.

"It would be a dream come true, Smith said.

"We're going to go out there and play our A game," Williams said. "We'll play the only game we know how to play, which is fast-paced and high scoring. If it doesn't turn out how we want it to, as long as we know we gave it everything, it's all that matters."