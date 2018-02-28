Oklahoma panel OKs plan to ease training for armed teachers

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
"If anything causes me to retire early, it's going to be that stretch of highway," said Texoma commuter Lisa Bailey.More >>
Public school teachers in Oklahoma would be able to carry concealed firearms into their classrooms with less training than is now required under a bill headed to the House.More >>
There are four main species of venomous snakes to watch out for across Texoma.More >>
"Our young people are everything, and we do not want to experience anything like this in our own backyard," Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said.More >>
Colbert police say theft suspect Brandon Lyde faces multiple felony charges when he is captured.More >>
Should any human being attempt to achieve the unrealistic body dimensions of the cartoon Disney princess?More >>
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a bill that imposes across-the-board budget cuts to all state agencies, including public schools, for the remainder of the fiscal year.More >>
"It's in a space that wouldn't naturally fit for much else," City Council member Shawn Teamann said.More >>
Senate Bill 1016 would require a poster with accurate representations of both the American and Oklahoma flags to be displayed along with the religious phrase.More >>
"He will never be able to walk me down the aisle; he's never going to be a grandfather," said the victim's tearful daughter, Lindsey Stone.More >>
