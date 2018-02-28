Stolen goods recovered from Colbert home

COLBERT, Okla. -- After his prized motorcycle was stolen from his Denison home, Navy veteran David Turner rode it back home Tuesday morning after the bike was found just across the Red River in Colbert.

"It was good to see the look on his face when he got back on it, and it ran, and he was able to ride it off the scene," said Colbert police Chief David Petersen. "He was just tickled."

But when police searched the home of Brandon Lyde -- where the motorcycle was discovered -- they found much more.

"Liquid meth as well as well as some marijuana and several other stolen items," Petersen said. "The wallet from the motorcycle that was stolen was also in the room."

Also recovered: Another stolen bike, credit cards, and a Texas Highway Patrol officer's cooler. But Lyde remains at large, and Chief Petersen said he has been a problem in the town.

"He's been in and out of the pen for a while. He's a known thief in the area," the chief said. "We've been trying to get him for a while. He hasn't shown up to his last two court dates and has several warrants out for his arrest, so we've been trying to track him down ... He's a danger to society and he's a danger to the people around here. He's very gutsy, and he just doesn't care he knows he's going away."

Police said there was also a child living in the residence where the drugs were found, and Child Protective Services will be taking over.

Brandon Lyde is facing up to six felony charges.