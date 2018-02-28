Stolen goods recovered from Colbert home

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Colbert police say theft suspect Brandon Lyde faces multiple felony charges when he is captured.More >>
Colbert police say theft suspect Brandon Lyde faces multiple felony charges when he is captured.More >>
Should any human being attempt to achieve the unrealistic body dimensions of the cartoon Disney princess?More >>
Should any human being attempt to achieve the unrealistic body dimensions of the cartoon Disney princess?More >>
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a bill that imposes across-the-board budget cuts to all state agencies, including public schools, for the remainder of the fiscal year.More >>
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a bill that imposes across-the-board budget cuts to all state agencies, including public schools, for the remainder of the fiscal year.More >>
"It's in a space that wouldn't naturally fit for much else," City Council member Shawn Teamann said.More >>
"It's in a space that wouldn't naturally fit for much else," City Council member Shawn Teamann said.More >>
Senate Bill 1016 would require a poster with accurate representations of both the American and Oklahoma flags to be displayed along with the religious phrase.More >>
Senate Bill 1016 would require a poster with accurate representations of both the American and Oklahoma flags to be displayed along with the religious phrase.More >>
"He will never be able to walk me down the aisle; he's never going to be a grandfather," said the victim's tearful daughter, Lindsey Stone.More >>
"He will never be able to walk me down the aisle; he's never going to be a grandfather," said the victim's tearful daughter, Lindsey Stone.More >>
David Turner's prayers have been answered thanks to a Good Samaritan in Colbert.More >>
David Turner's prayers have been answered thanks to a Good Samaritan in Colbert.More >>
Neighbors are on edge after gunshots rang through the Willowbrook apartment complex late Monday night.More >>
Neighbors are on edge after gunshots rang through the Willowbrook apartment complex late Monday night.More >>
What makes this joint so special is their dedication to upholding the Texas tradition of barbecue.More >>
What makes this joint so special is their dedication to upholding the Texas tradition of barbecue.More >>
Authorities said they recovered 65 marijuana plants, smoking devices and weighing scales at the home of Joshua and Kerri Bishop.More >>
Authorities said they recovered 65 marijuana plants, smoking devices and weighing scales at the home of Joshua and Kerri Bishop.More >>