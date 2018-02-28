'Cinderella Diet' sets dangerous, unrealistic weight goal

Most little girls dream of being a Disney princess, but a new diet trend taking root on social media is taking that dream too far.

The goal of the "Cinderella Diet" is for a human being to achieve the unrealistic body dimensions of the cartoon Disney princess.

"It's dangerous. It's scary," said eating disorder specialist Dr. Stephanie Waitt.

A formula associated with the diet defines a formula to determine your Cinderella weight: Take your height in meters; square it; multiply that number by 18; and convert that kilogram number to pounds.

To put that in perspective: A 5'-2" woman's Cinderella weight would be 89 pounds.

The trend has been picking up steam on social media.

"I think it's a little ridiculous to set those kinds of standards on women," said Cheyanne Connor of Sherman. "I mean, I'm only five feet, and I'm healthy... and not 89 pounds."

"Society has really big expectations of girls right now for a slim waist," said Rachel Detlefs of Sherman. "I feel like there's even bigger of a fitness trend, so it's probably just something that's helping them fit into that trend rather than embracing who they are and what their body shape is naturally."

But this diet could have serious consequences.

"It will affect every function of being if we try to keep our body weight low," Dr. Waitt said. "You don't want them getting sick. I mean, like some of them could be passing out during class and whatnot."

And that could lead to even more unhealthy behaviors.

"Dieting is the gateway 'drug' for eating disorders," Waitt said.

Forth-six percent of 9 to 11-year-olds are on a diet; 35 percent will progress to some kind of eating disorder.

"People that are in larger bodies do experience discrimination, so what are kids saying about body shapes and sizes in school? What do we say about our own body shape and size that kids are hearing?" Waitt said. "It's affecting how they see themselves and their bodies."

Dr. Waitt said eating disorders are the leading cause of death for women 15 to 25 years old.

"Our value and worth is not about a number; it's not about our weight or our clothing size; it's about what we do and the kind of person that we are to ourselves and others," she said.

This is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, so if you see someone trying the Cinderella Diet or you suspect they might have an eating disorder, call the NEDA Helpline at 800-931-2237.