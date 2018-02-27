Governor signs bill imposing cuts to Oklahoma agencies - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Governor signs bill imposing cuts to Oklahoma agencies

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin delivers her State of the State message. (Courtesy OETA) Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin delivers her State of the State message. (Courtesy OETA)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - -Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a bill that imposes across-the-board budget cuts to all state agencies, including public schools, for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Fallin late Tuesday signed the general appropriations bill, which funds state agencies through June 30.

The bill reduces monthly allocations to all state agencies by about 2 percent for the final four months of the fiscal year, or about 0.66 percent when annualized. The cuts will generate about $44.6 million to fund three state agencies that would otherwise run out of money: the Department of Human Services, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the Health Care Authority.

Republican legislative leaders decided to cut agency budgets after a sweeping package of tax increases failed to pass the House amid bipartisan opposition.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.