Solar farm coming to Sherman neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas -- A new form of power is coming to Sherman: The West Moore Solar Project.

"The great thing about this project is we're not sending power down to Dallas or to Fort Worth; this is all power that's going to stay right here in our community," explained Aaron Wilson of Cypress Creek Renewables.

His company is building a 70-acre solar farm in Sherman across from West Moore Street.

"It's in a space that wouldn't naturally fit for much else," City Council member Shawn Teamann said.

Cypress Creek is also building three other solar plants in Grayson County, including one in Southmayd.

"The great thing about that is, we're spreading the investment out into multiple school districts multiple cities and counties," Wilson said.

Teamann added that one of the top benefits of having the solar farm in Sherman is its economic impact.

"It's just going to add more power into the grid," he said. "When there's more power in the grid, it brings the cost of power down."

Teamann also said building this solar farm will add property value to that area of Sherman, which will have the knock-on benefit of lowering taxes for local residents.

"The more property increased value that we can get out of all of these projects that we are currently recruiting to Sherman, the easier it makes the tax burden on the rest of the citizens," Teamann said.

Wilson said the solar plant is expected to begin producing power by early next year.