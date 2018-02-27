Bill would add 'In God we trust' to Oklahoma schools

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A bill is gaining traction with Oklahoma lawmakers that could bring the phrase "In God we trust" into classrooms and state-operated buildings.

Senate Bill 1016 would require a poster with accurate representations of both the American and Oklahoma flags to be displayed along with the religious phrase.

"As an individual, I think it's a great idea," said Healdton High School Principal Justin Kana. "I'm a Christian and I have Christian beliefs. I think children do need God."

But Kana can see legal issues getting in the way, and he said there are more important matters at hand.

"We have budget issues, and we're fighting for teacher pay raises," he said. "We need good teachers in Oklahoma. If we want them to stay, we need to pay them."

The bill, authored by former pastor and state Sen. Wayne Shaw (R-District 3), said the posters would be purchased with voluntary contributions to schools.

State Sen. Frank Simpson (R-District 14) said he believes this proposed legislation is a distraction from the real issues that the state is facing. He does not support the bill.

"I would rather focus on things that will enhance the learning environment for our kids," he said. "I'm not sure putting a sign up that says 'In God we trust' does that."

The bill passed a Senate committee by a vote of 6-4 and was referred to a second committee for further consideration.

The introduced version of Senate Bill 1016