Storm Drops Non-Conference Matchup

DURANT, Okla. - Southeastern struggled to get its offense moving as Northeastern state swiped a rain-shortened non-conference matchup on Tuesday, 9-1, at The Ballpark in Durant.



The loss drops the Savage Storm to 4-10 overall heading into a weekend series with Northwestern Oklahoma State on March 2-3 at The Ballpark in Durant.



Drew Bolin collected a pair of hits, including a triple, while Easton Elliott and Cade Clay each added one.



Brett Akins picked up an RBI, while Jett Swigart had a run scored.



Hayden Grimes got the start and took the loss after allowing five runs on three hits in 2.2 innings of work while adding a pair of strikeouts.



Jonny Mireles allowed a hit and struck out one in one-third of an inning pitched, while Tiler Fletcher came on in relief and posted the longest appearance after tossing 3.1 innings and allowing four runs on six hits with two Ks.



Cody Johnson finished the contest with two-third of an inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.



NSU got a two-run homer in the second and added another one in the third along with an RBI single to mount a 5-0 lead midway through the third inning.



Southeastern would load the bases in the bottom half of the inning and Akins would get hit by a pitch to drive in Swigart, but the Storm were unable to add any runs leaving the bases loaded.



The Riverhawks tacked on four more in the top of the seventh to stretch it to 9-1 and the rain picked up in the top of the eighth along with lightning to end the game prematurely, but after reaching official game status.