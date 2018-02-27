OSSAA Playoff Schedule (3/1-3/3) - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

OSSAA Playoff Schedule (3/1-3/3)

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
It's the penultimate week for high school basketball in the state of Oklahoma. The Rattan Rams are in the Class A state tournament, which begins Thursday, and 24 others are hoping to punch their ticket this weekend. 

Here are the updated brackets for games 3/1-3/3:


Friday's 6:30 (girls) and 8:30 (boys) games feature regional champions. Winners automatically qualify for the state tournament.