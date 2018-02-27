King of the "Pit"

DENISON, TX-- Since 1975 the Doyle's have owned and operated the Hickory House Bar-B-Que. What makes their joint so special is their dedication to upholding the Texas tradition of Barbecue.

At Hickory House they cook Texas Style "Pit Bar-B-Que." Pit Barbecue is an old school method where you would cook the meat buried below the surface of the earth. Nowadays, this method is done in an enclosed pit at low temperatures, using indirect heat from slow burning hickory wood. This method of cooking really brings out all the flavors in the meat.

Hickory House offers a wide variety of meat to choose from. There’s Brisket, Pork Ribs, Pit Ham, Pulled Pork, Smoked Sausage, Hot Links, and Smoked Turkey Breast. All these are served with your choice of their famous Bar-B-Que sauce. You have three sauces to choose from.

They also serve vegetables that are cooked fresh daily. You can choose from BBQ Beans, Pinto Beans, Green Beans, Corn on the Cob, Mac. & Cheese, Fried Okra, home cut Fries, Macaroni Salad, Cole Slaw, Cucumber Salad, and Potato Salad

The Soda Shop inside was created by Johnny’s lovely wife. Shawn Doyle decided one day that she wanted to open a place that celebrated FUN. Shawn’s Soda Shop has a full line of Bottled Soda Pops available as well as a mini candy bar.

If you would like to try Hickory House Bar-B-Que, be sure to stop by. There address is 630 W Woodard St, Denison, TX 75020.