King of the "Pit"

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
DENISON, TX-- Since 1975 the Doyle's have owned and operated the Hickory House Bar-B-Que. What makes their joint so special is their dedication to upholding the Texas tradition of Barbecue. At Hickory House they cook Texas Style "Pit Bar-B-Que." Pit Barbecue is an old school method where you would cook the meat buried below the surface of the earth. Nowadays, this method is done in an enclosed pit at low temperatures, using indirect heat from slow burning hick...More >>
DENISON, TX-- Since 1975 the Doyle's have owned and operated the Hickory House Bar-B-Que. What makes their joint so special is their dedication to upholding the Texas tradition of Barbecue. At Hickory House they cook Texas Style "Pit Bar-B-Que." Pit Barbecue is an old school method where you would cook the meat buried below the surface of the earth. Nowadays, this method is done in an enclosed pit at low temperatures, using indirect heat from slow burning hick...More >>
Authorities said they recovered 65 marijuana plants, smoking devices and weighing scales at the home of Joshua and Kerri Bishop.More >>
Authorities said they recovered 65 marijuana plants, smoking devices and weighing scales at the home of Joshua and Kerri Bishop.More >>
Motorists frustrated with the "official" detour for a bridge under repair have found their own alternate route.More >>
Motorists frustrated with the "official" detour for a bridge under repair have found their own alternate route.More >>
"Anything we can do to impact the safety of their lives is going to be a plus for us and a plus for them as well," police Chief Don Hyde said.More >>
"Anything we can do to impact the safety of their lives is going to be a plus for us and a plus for them as well," police Chief Don Hyde said.More >>
The bike is David Turner's only means of transportation.More >>
The bike is David Turner's only means of transportation.More >>
The threat appeared in an Instagram group message. Dickson police notified the FBI after learning about the content.More >>
The threat appeared in an Instagram group message. Dickson police notified the FBI after learning about the content.More >>
St. Philip's Episcopal Church is looking after those who are struggling at the end of the month.More >>
St. Philip's Episcopal Church is looking after those who are struggling at the end of the month.More >>
Ryan Gibson, Kaitlyn Medina and Justin Aycox were arrested in Davis after the 100 mph pursuit.More >>
Ryan Gibson, Kaitlyn Medina and Justin Aycox were arrested in Davis after the 100 mph pursuit.More >>
After a $25,000 grant from the ASPCA, the Denison Animal Welfare Group is getting a facelift.More >>
After a $25,000 grant from the ASPCA, the Denison Animal Welfare Group is getting a facelift.More >>