Denison vet's missing motorcycle: 'Why would you steal?'

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
David Turner shared this photograph of his stolen motorcycle. (Courtesy) David Turner shared this photograph of his stolen motorcycle. (Courtesy)

DENISON, Texas -- Navy veteran David Turner is asking for help after his motorcycle was stolen.

Denison police said the thief struck on Sunday at an address on Dean Drive. Turner's teal-color Suzuki motorcycle was taken from the front yard of the residence.

The bike is his only means of transportation. Turner said he was just looking forward to riding in nice weather.

"I was angry, I was confused, I didn't understand. I couldn't believe it was gone," he said. "Why would you steal? I don't understand that."

If you've seen Turner's motorcycle or know anything about the crime, you're urged to call Denison police.

