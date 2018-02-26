Storm Drop High Scoring Series Finale With UAM

MELISSA, Texas - Southeastern again found itself on the short end in a slugfest as they dropped the series finale to Arkansas-Monticello 19-9 on Monday afternoon in Melissa, Texas.



The loss drops the Savage Storm to 4-9 overall and 1-5 in Great American Conference play heading into a single out of conference contest with Northeastern State at 11 a.m. at The Ballpark in Durant.



Joseph Cerda, Easton Elliott, Cade Clay, and Harrison Whitworth each collected a hit.



Elliott drove in four, including a three run homer, while Clay, Whitworth and Travis Spiney each added an RBI.



Bryce Deatherage got the start on the hill and tossed 3.0 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.



Scott Brinkley threw the next two innings in relief and was tagged for two runs on two hits with two K's.



Collin Jameson came on in the sixth and was hit with six runs on seven hits in 1.1 innings pitched and took the loss.



Jake Patterson, Brian Egan, Cody Johnson and Tiler Fletcher combined to toss the remaining 2.2 innings and combined to allow five runs on five hits while striking out four.



UAM posted three runs in the top of the first after leading off with a solo homer and adding a pair or RBI hits to take a 3-0 lead.



The Storm would cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second when Swigart drove in Elliott on a groundout to make it 3-1.



However, two more Boll Weevil home runs in the third would push the UAM lead to 6-1.



Southeastern would take advantage of a pair of walks early in the bottom of the third, with Joseph Cerda coming home on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.



Two batters later Elliott would plate Drew Bolin on a sac fly and Clay would follow with an RBI single to score Ferguson and cut the deficit to 6-4.



Akins would finish out the scoring by coming home on another wild pitch to clos ether gap to 6-5 after three innings.



Elliott would give the Storm its first lead in the contest in bottom of the fourth when he connected on a three-run homer which also drove in Akins and Cerda for an 8-6 advantage after four.



UAM tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, but the Storm again had an answer in the bottom half of the inning when Harrison Whitworth scored on a Spinney sac fly to go ahead 9-8 after five innings.



However, UAM would score two in the sixth and add six in the seventh, another two in the top of the eighth, and a final run in the ninth to mount a 19-9 lead which would hold to be the final.

